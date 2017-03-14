Welland man missing since January

Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing Wellander Adam Larabie.

Larabie, 35, has been missing since January and is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10'', and weighs 175 pounds.

In a release police said Larabie's family is concerned for his welfare.

Police believe he is in the Niagara Region because he has ties to Beamsville and Niagara Falls. Larabie is also wanted by police for failure to appear in court.

If anyone has information about Larabie call Crimestoppers at 905-688-4111. Calls can be made anonymously.