New bridge to connect NOTL, Niagara Falls

Good news is ahead for Niagara-on-the-Lake residents accustomed to using Concession 6 as a route to Niagara Falls.

The financing is finally in place for the Mewburn Road bridge replacement, which means an alternative route linking the two municipalities is a step closer to construction.

The bridge was closed in 2009 for safety reasons, and ever since, traffic has increased through the York Road intersection of St. Davids with NOTL residents heading to Niagara Falls, says Lord Mayor Pat Darte.

“That four-way stop has become really congested. Once the bridge is re-opened, it should take a lot of pressure off that intersection.”

The delay, he said, has been the funding. The bridge is owned by CN, and when it was closed, CN said it would pay to replace what was there - a narrow bridge both NOTL and Niagara Falls said was inadequate for today’s traffic needs.

After years of negotiations with the city of Niagara Falls, CN has agreed to contribute up to $1.5 million toward the replacement, more than double the $578,000 it originally offered to spend.

The bridge is on the border of Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake, where Concession 6 becomes Mewburn Road, south of Warner Road and adjacent to the Bruce Trail.

When the Niagara Stone Road roundabout was first discussed, there was talk of Concession 6 becoming a main thoroughfare to Mewburn Road in Niagara Falls, where there is also a roundabout.

Once the bridge is open, said Darte, it’s likely Concession 6 will become a Regional road.

Niagara Falls will be moving ahead with an engineering design and holding a public meeting, but NOTL will have no involvement except a contribution of $250,000 which was committed by the previous council, and carried over in the town budget by the current council, said Darte.

It was seen as important to NOTL not only to provide an alternative thoroughfare to Niagara Falls but for emergency vehicles heading in and out of town as well, said Darte.

Building a larger bridge was estimated to cost $2.6 million in 2010.

Since then, Niagara Falls has been negotiating with CN, which agreed this past fall to pay 50 per cent of the project cost, up to a maximum $1.5 million.

Niagara Falls city council accepted the new funding commitment in November.

In addition to the CN money and NOTL’s $250,000 for the project, the city of Niagara Falls and the Region are expected to split the additional costs. That cost sharing has to be firmed up once a detailed design and cost analysis is done.

Construction is not expected to begin until spring 2018.

-With files from Karen

Walter, Postmedia Network