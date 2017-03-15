New general manager for Carousel Players

Local theatre veteran Kate Leathers has been named the new general manager of Carousel Players.

The former Shaw Festival employee begins her tenure in July, replacing Jane Gardner. She has been Carousel's production manager for two years. She joins artistic director Jessica Carmichael, who joined the St. Catharines company two years ago.

“Kate's great care and respect she has for theatre and theatre for young people exudes in all the details she attends to,” says Carmichael. “I am very excited to work with Kate on the continued championing for art for young people that takes their voices and thoughts into account.”

Leathers joins the company in its 45th season. In addition to the Shaw Festival she has previously worked as an administrator, project manager and production technician for dozens of theatres across Canada. In Niagara, she has been involved with the In the Soil Arts Festival and the STRUTT Wearable Art Show.

She holds a BA in Drama from Bishop's University and an MBA from McMaster University.

“It's very exciting to look forward to building on Carousel Players' 45 years of working with children through performance and arts education,” says Leathers, “as well as the company's history of serving the community as a resource and advocate for the arts sector in Niagara.”

Carousel Players has performed for more than 2.8 million youth and families since it was formed in 1972 by Brock University Professor of drama Desmond Davis.