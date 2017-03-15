Shaw to stage A Christmas Carol in Nov.

The Shaw Festival's new artistic director is wasting little time creating new traditions at the Niagara-on-the-Lake company.

Tim Carroll, who takes over from former artistic director Jackie Maxwell this season, will stretch the schedule further with a production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23 at the Royal George Theatre.

The Shaw Festival season usually ends in late October, but Carroll calls this bonus show “my Christmas treat to myself.”

Carroll directed a version of the show in Norway last year, to positive reviews. His Shaw Festival version will feature 10 members from the ensemble, along with puppetry by Alexis Milligan. Shaw's music director Paul Sportelli will also be involved.

“I've adored A Christmas Carol all my life and staged it twice,” says Carroll, “but I've never had the chance to make it happen in such a Dickensian town and theatre.”

Shaw executive director Tim Jennings says the play is a natural fit for Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“With its charming architecture, horse drawn carriages and the annual Candlelight Stroll, Niagara-on-the-Lake is already Canada's most picturesque Victorian town.”

Carroll's first Shaw Festival season includes the musical Me and My Girl, the return of Saint Joan, and the thriller Dracula. Previews begin April 5.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol range from $25 to $75, on sale to the general public March 25 at www.shawfest.com or by phone at 1-800-511-SHAW.

