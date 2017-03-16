Arrest made after bikes stolen

A Grimsby man has been arrested after a rash of high-end racing bicycles were stolen in the past several months.

Niagara Regional Police say at least 20 racing bicycles were stolen from open garages throughout the St. Catharines, Lincoln and Grimsby areas since November, which were then sold on buy and sell website.

Police say people from throughout the Southern Ontario who purchased the bicycles seem unaware that they had been stolen.

Trevor Armstrong of Palmer Road, Grimsby, has been charged with break and enter commit and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with any further information related to the police investigation is asked to call Grimsby detectives at 905-945-2211, ext. 5400.