Arrests made in Lake Street shooting

The roommate of a woman who was shot in a home on Lake Street has been arrested by police along with two other women.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the house just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, where a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg and was taken to hospital.

The initial report to police was that four men who were strangers broke into the home with a gun during a robbery. A description of the four male suspects was released by police.

But police said their investigation has revealed that the woman was threatened and confined in the residence by a male roommate with the assistance of two females.

The trio left before police arrived.

On Thursday, police arrested 36-year-old Dalshan Bains. They arrested Britanny York, 22, and Sandra Haslett, 38, the day before.

All three are from St. Catharines. They are each charged with forcible confinement and extortion with a firearm.

Bains was also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

York and Haslett were charged with accessory after the fact.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects. Search warrants were executed in two locations, including the Lake Street house.