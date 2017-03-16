Letters to the editor

One of our readers writes about the ongoing Catholic board impasse with teachers.

Look at teachers’ ‘work-to-rule’ fine print

As a grandfather who has a grandson attending an elementary Catholic school, I am most disappointed in the continued “work-to-rule” position of the local Catholic federation and its teachers.

This work-to-rule position is a pre-strike position.

However, I doubt very much the elementary Catholic teachers would go on strike and imperil their wages concerning a seniority issue — especially if the issue is related to part-time teachers. Instead, to get what they want, teachers choose to deny their students all of the extra enrichment activities these youngsters deserve.

So what exactly are the “rules” teachers must follow?

Well, parents are encouraged to download the following section of the Ontario Education Act (Education Act R.R.O. 1990 Regulations 296, Article 20) – Duties of Teachers. The final word “shall” of the first sentence is most important.

There is no argument relative to the word shall. Indeed, the word shall is most definitive. I hope Marie Balanowski and the OECTA federation addressed the important issue of strict teacher adherence to Article 20, Regulation 298/Ontario Education Act prior to taking their work-to-rule position.

Teachers participating in work-to-rule must abide by the rules mandated by the province of Ontario; non-compliance should result in a measure of disciplinary action for infractions. Item (d) specifically relates to time in the classroom. Item (f) relates to long-term and daily plans. Item (i) relates to the proper and full completion of report cards.

Parents should carefully read and highlight all important sections of Article 20.

You, as parents/guardians, have educational rights too.

The sacred 300-minute instructional day mandated by the province also needs to be revisited. I routinely see numerous students in my grandson’s elementary school in hallways before the dismissal bell. This collective and accumulated lost instructional time is most disturbing to me.

I respect that teachers have the right to work-to-rule. However, I encourage the school board, principals, school councils, dedicated parents, etc., to monitor strict adherence to the fine print of the term work-to-rule.

A noteworthy diplomat once coined the phrase “trust, but verify.” Stakeholders in the educational system have the right to ensure the rules are followed.

Lastly, the important responsibility of school staffing should remain with the educational leader of that school, not an OECTA representative. This principal knows the community, the student population and ultimately the staffing needs of the school.

Claude Zorzetto

Niagara Falls