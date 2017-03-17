CCTV cameras to identify sewer issues

The city will spend $1.4 million this year on a closed circuit television program to inspect various sections of its underground sewer network.



It’s expected to identify problem areas that need maintenance.



It’s the first in what’s expected to be a three-year program to inspect all 420 kilometres in the city’s system.



Kent Schachowskoj, the city’s infrastructure and asset manager, said the program involves driving or dragging a video camera through sections of the sewer network.



It will record the condition of the infrastructure and identify key connections “that we ordinarily would not be able to see,” he said.



“As the camera is going through and recording the condition, there’s a technician usually that’s sitting in a van above on the street that does condition coding. We’ll identify all the different issues that they might find, like if there’s cracking or if there’s a leaky pipe joint — all those things are coded and then we get a report afterwards that gives an overall rating of the condition of the sewer structurally and how it’s operating.”



Schachowskoj said the program will help the city identify sources of wet-weather flow into its sewer system, which is one of the challenges the municipality has been dealing with for quite some time.



“It basically establishes a system condition benchmark, in terms of its overall quality and that helps us with, No. 1, giving us up-to-date information on all of our sewers, and then it’s something that we can use for doing prioritization on not only our annual maintenance, but also on our capital repair or reconstruction work.”



He said the program is expected to begin during the latter half of spring.



“It’s an extensive program and we have to decide how we want to implement it because there’s various methods we can do to implement it. We can either do this as an entire turn-key operation where we put out a tender for the entire scope of the project (or city staff can do it). The extent to which the city staff are going to be involved is going to be the key. Part of the challenge is with limited resources, how much we can afford to get involved with this.”

