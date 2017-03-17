SEARCH ENGINE: Canal work can be fulfilling

You ask... We answer.

Q: The Welland Canal is scheduled to open on March 20. Could you please explain the process for refilling the canal?

A: Draining and re-filling the Welland Canal is a little more complicated than using a bathtub, but it’s similar.

“With a bathtub, you have one drain plug in the middle on one side,” said Iqbal Biln, manager of maintenance at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.

“The lock is pretty much the same time but it has two filling inlets on the front and two in the back. Water comes in from the front and water goes out from the back.”

Biln said ponds, called “reaches”, are used as reservoirs for filling the locks.

The reaches are located above Locks 1, 2, 3 and 6 and they act like a buffer during shipping season to allow the necessary amount of water in the canal system to raise and lower ships in the various locks.

When the canal is emptied, the water goes back into the reaches and when it’s filled it comes from the reaches.

Alvina Ghirardi, manager of regional services for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, said the canal draining process begins once the last ship leaves the Welland Canal, usually at the end of December.

Each lock is then prepared by a team of highly trained maintenance personnel who operate the large valves and lock gates into a series of positions that allow the draining process to begin. It takes about three days to drain the canal.

In March of every year, the process is reversed and the canal is re-filled in time for another navigation season.

Ghirardi said draining the canal is necessary so they can inspect and maintain canal infrastructure and equipment below the water line.

The majority of the canal’s critical equipment and infrastructure isn’t accessible during the navigation period when the canal is full of water. It must be thoroughly inspected every two to three years.

Ghirardi said short-term and long-term repairs result from the inspections but they can only be planned and executed when the canal is drained.

- - - - -

Q: Would like to know if Oxford Street in Niagara Falls is going to get a makeover. It is as bad as Drummond Road and I have to travel both every day.

A: Oxford Street has seen better days but it’s on the city’s radar.

Niagara Falls has plans to fix the street after it replaces the watermain under the road first.

Kent Schachowskoj, city infrastructure and asset manager, said the watermain along Oxford Street is in poor condition and there have been extensive breaks.

The city’s intention is to replace the watermain and then re-do the pavement the following year. They’ll also inspect the sewers to see if they need work at the same time.

“The one piece west of Dorchester is so bad you can’t really repair it because the whole thing needs to be re-done,” he said.

“We need to get the pipes underneath fixed first. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to pave it and then we’re in there digging it up because the watermain keeps breaking on us.”

Schachowskoj said they’ll likely initiate the design phase of watermain replacement next year. Construction underground would then happen in 2019 and road re-pavement in 2020.

That’s all subject to budget considerations though.

As for Drummond Road, there are plans to do work on the section of Drummond Road south of Five Corners down to Morrison Street. Again there is a watermain that needs replacing in advance of the roadwork, but Schachowskoj said there is some funding already in place to do the design work this year so the project will proceed a little sooner. Both should be done within the next five years.

- - - - -

