Armed robber holds up Canadian Tire gas bar

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Burleigh Hill Drive in St. Catharines early Sunday morning.

Niagara Regional Police officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. after a man entered the gas bar armed with a knife.

The robber approached the lone clerk demanding money and cigarettes. After receiving a quantity of both, the suspect ran south south through the parking lot toward Burleigh Hill Drive.

The suspect is white, about 5-foot-11 with a slim to medium build and between 20 and 30 years of age. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket with a small dark three-peaked logo on the front, a black flat-brimmed baseball cap with a white decal on the top left portion of the brim, a black half-mask balaclava pulled up over his nose, black pants, black boots and thick black winter gloves. There appeared to be partially splattered on areas of the gloves and front of the grey jacket a white substance, possibly white paint or drywall compound

There were no injuries as a result of the crime, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111.