Tea time at the museum

Take a trip back in time and enjoy an Edwardian Era afternoon themed tea at Arabella’s Tea Room during the upcoming 33rd Annual Arabella’s Pie Social and History Fair.



Cheryl MacMillan, Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum auxiliary president, said there will be plenty to do at the event, which takes place Sunday, May 28 from noon to 4 p.m. on the museum grounds.



She said visitors to the popular event can have a slice of homemade pie with a hot or cold beverage at Arabella’s Tea Room, and then

discover traditional skills at the Niagara Antique Power demonstration and the museum’s Blacksmith Shop.



Spinning, tatting, and long house model making demonstrations will be featured in front of the Log House. And MacMillan said visitors can also talk to Old Fort Erie interpreters and learn what life was like living in a fort.



There’s a heritage press where people can print cards. Visitors can also try on traditional costumes or play a game of croquet. Perennial plants will be sale by the pavilion, and lots of gems are to be found at the Towpath Treasures Flea Market.



Museum director/curator Stephanie Powell Baswick said the event kicks off the opening of the tea room, which was a rental house built on the property of Arabella Williams in 1915.



She said Arabella’s Tea Room was formed by the museum’s auxiliary in 1977 to operate a tea room on a volunteer basis.



“Arabella’s opens June 1, and from June 1 to 3 we have a tea for two special. People can get biscuits, homemade jam and a beverage for $5.”



Powell Baswick said the tea room will be open daily from June 1 until the end of September from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



“We’ll have a couple of students working at Arabella’s and we’re hoping to host many people there during our Canada 150 tours,” she said, adding the walking tours will lead people through the museum’s village. “People can go to Arabella’s before or after the tours.”



Admission to the pie social and history fair is free and the museum is located at 280 King Street in Port Colborne.