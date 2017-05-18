Weather was in the eye of the beholder when karters took their turns on the inside track at Merrittville Speedway.

While skies were overcast Tuesday, it was a beautiful night for Jacob Mamo, Hana Rothwell and Jeff Anstett, who each raced to their to first feature wins of the 2017 season.

Mamo set the pace in the Novice 2 Division, Rothwell held off a challenge from Madelyn Goulding in Junior 1 and Anstett had the most fun taking the checkered flag in the Senior Fun karting class at the Thorold track.

Wayne Swinson, Novice 1; Joey Priestley, Junior 2; Jaedon Lawson, Junior Restricted; and Travis Majuery, Senior Animal; remained undefeated racing to victory for the second time in as many weeks.

Following are results from feature races as well as heat winners from Week 2 of the speedway’s karting program:

Novice 1, eight laps: Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia, Austin Seburn. Heat winners: Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia.

Novice 2, eight laps: Noah Mamo, Chris Crowe, Scarlett Gaboury, Gavin Lavallee, Oliver Speck. Heat winners: Chris Crowe, Gavin Lavallee.

Junior 1, 15 laps: Hana Rothwell, Madelyn Goulding, Kporwin Podwinski, Noah Kugler, Amber White, Cohen Corbett, Aiden Lavallee, Jackson Maytum, Nigel Pendykoski, Logan Iliffe. Heat winners: Korwin Podwinski, two heats; Nigel Pendykoski, Hana Rothwell.

Junior 2, 15 laps: Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Owen Kaiser, Spencer Maytum. Heat winners: Joey Priestley, both heats.

Junior Restricted, 15 laps: Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott, Noah Mamo, Devon Rayment. Heat winners: Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott.

Senior Fun, 20 laps: Jeff Anstett, John Farnan Lindberg, Ed Crozier, Paul Lindberg, Ron McGarry, Seth Roy, Josh Hills. Heat winners: Jeff Anstett, John Farnan Lindberg

Senior Animal, 20 laps: Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman. Heat winners: Travis Majuery, both heats.

Kart racing resumes Wednesday at Merrittville. Pits open at 5:30 p.m. and when the racing starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission is free.