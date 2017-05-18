Three karters race to checkered flags
Weather was in the eye of the beholder when karters took their turns on the inside track at Merrittville Speedway.
While skies were overcast Tuesday, it was a beautiful night for Jacob Mamo, Hana Rothwell and Jeff Anstett, who each raced to their to first feature wins of the 2017 season.
Mamo set the pace in the Novice 2 Division, Rothwell held off a challenge from Madelyn Goulding in Junior 1 and Anstett had the most fun taking the checkered flag in the Senior Fun karting class at the Thorold track.
Wayne Swinson, Novice 1; Joey Priestley, Junior 2; Jaedon Lawson, Junior Restricted; and Travis Majuery, Senior Animal; remained undefeated racing to victory for the second time in as many weeks.
Following are results from feature races as well as heat winners from Week 2 of the speedway’s karting program:
Novice 1, eight laps: Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia, Austin Seburn. Heat winners: Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia.
Novice 2, eight laps: Noah Mamo, Chris Crowe, Scarlett Gaboury, Gavin Lavallee, Oliver Speck. Heat winners: Chris Crowe, Gavin Lavallee.
Junior 1, 15 laps: Hana Rothwell, Madelyn Goulding, Kporwin Podwinski, Noah Kugler, Amber White, Cohen Corbett, Aiden Lavallee, Jackson Maytum, Nigel Pendykoski, Logan Iliffe. Heat winners: Korwin Podwinski, two heats; Nigel Pendykoski, Hana Rothwell.
Junior 2, 15 laps: Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Owen Kaiser, Spencer Maytum. Heat winners: Joey Priestley, both heats.
Junior Restricted, 15 laps: Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott, Noah Mamo, Devon Rayment. Heat winners: Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott.
Senior Fun, 20 laps: Jeff Anstett, John Farnan Lindberg, Ed Crozier, Paul Lindberg, Ron McGarry, Seth Roy, Josh Hills. Heat winners: Jeff Anstett, John Farnan Lindberg
Senior Animal, 20 laps: Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman. Heat winners: Travis Majuery, both heats.
Kart racing resumes Wednesday at Merrittville. Pits open at 5:30 p.m. and when the racing starts at 7 p.m.
Grandstand admission is free.