Six records were set, including one that may be the shortest on record, and another was tied at the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (SOSSA) track and field championships.

Trinity Tutti from Eastdale Secondary School in Welland broke two records at the day-long meet Thursday at Niagara Olympic Club. Her throw of 14.51 metres in the senior girls four-kilogram shot put bettered the mark of 12.73 set in 2011 by Sarah Moss of Notre Dame College School, also in Welland, by nearly two metres.

After Grace Tennant of South Lincoln broke the 44.89-metre standard, set in 2011 by Moss, in the senior girls one-kilogram discus with a throw of 46.26, Tutti went that distance – and more – to establish a mark of 51.04 metres.

Kendra Leger of Notre Dame ran the senior girls 100 in 12.30 seconds, breaking the SOSSA record of 12.59 she set last year.

Leger was one of three Notre Dame athletes to set records at the second-last qualifier for the Ontario high school tracking and field championships taking place June 1-3 in Belleville.

Sarah Saldutto completed the junior girls 80-metre hurdles in 11.77 seconds, 1/100th of a second faster than Brittany Stenckes of the former Highland Secondary School in Dundas did in 2014.

Saldutto’s younger brother Callan, in comparison, shattered SOSSA record in the midget boys one-kilogram discus. His throw of 58.48 metres was nearly seven metres longer than the 51.97 Stefan Palios recorded when he attended Grimsby Secondary School in 2007.

Autumn Biggar of Beamsville, with a mark of 1.70 metres; broke the record of 1.65 metres than Michelle VanderMeer of Hamilton District Christian High School set in 2010.

The SOSSA record that was equalled Thursday was in senior boys high jump, where Waterdown’s Quinn Hiemstra jumped two metres, just like J.T. Hunt of Saint Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls did in 2012.

Athletes from Zone 1, Hamilton; Zone 2, Haldimand, Norfolk counties; Zone 3, south Niagara; and Zone 4, north Niagara; competed at Thursday’s qualifier.

Top five qualifiers from the SOSSA championship go on to south regionals, which will be held Thursday and Friday, also at Niagara Olympic Club.

E.L. Crossley emerged as the top school in overall points, with the Pelham high school also topping the boys and girls team categories.

Crossley finished with 204.50 points, followed by Governor Simcoe, 106.50; Notre Dame, 102; A.N. Myer, 101.50; and Sir Winston Churchill.

Crossley, 76 points; Myer, 69; Churchill, 62; Notre Dame, 59; and Simcoe, 42.50; had the top boys teams at SOSSA, while top five teams in the girls flight were Crossley, 128.50; Simcoe 64; Dundas Valley, 51; Welland Centennial, 44; and Notre Dame, 43.

