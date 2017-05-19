Port Colborne man arrested after break and enter

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and stolen property was recovered after police searched a Port Colborne home, Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police say officers searched the home on Steele Street as a result of an investigation into a break and enter that occurred in February, recovering about $3,000 in stolen property.

Charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is Jason Guitard.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court.