Chester Overholt was the only victim of the tragic Lock 6 gate collapse of August 1, 1928 to have been local. Indeed, the eldest son of the carpenter Daniel and his wife Mariah Overholt had been born in Jordan Station.



Like many semi-skilled labourers in the early years of the 20th century, Overholt plied several trades. Thus, while census returns variously identified him as a labourer (1901), iron worker (1911), and carpenter on the railways (1921), his death certificate described his occupation as machinist. In this regard, Overholt was working with one of the many gangs of workers affixing steel plates to one of the four gate leaves at Lock 6.



Although little is known of Overholt, census records indicates that he had been married at one time, but was living on Maple Street in St. Catharines with a sister and his elderly parents in the early 1920s. Under these circumstances, it is not surprising that his funeral was a private affair, attended by only his family and a few close friends.



Two weeks shy of his fifty-second birthday, Overholt had been off sick for two weeks before the accident. The fact that he had only returned to work the day of the gate collapse further underlines the temporary, ad hoc nature of employment – and death – on the Canal at this time.



But working conditions were changing. Since 1915, the Workmen’s Compensation Act had legislated a schedule of payments to injured workers or their families in the event of accidents.



Putting a price-tag of liability on health and safety was, therefore, helping to ensure greater accountability on large-scale projects like the building of the Welland Ship Canal.



It was, however, insufficient to prevent the ten deaths that occurred as a result of the gate collapse that August morning in 1928. Nor did it stigmatize former St. Catharines Mayor James McBride when he articulated frustration to a Toronto Daily Star reporter that the accident would further delay completion of the Canal: “... we were expecting it would be ready for use in 1930. I cannot understand its taking so long to build the canal.”



Instead, it is possible to suggest that a culture of expediency continued to dominate and prioritize outcomes rather than safeguarding workplace standards. In this way, while the inquest jury ruled the tragedy “accidental” in September 1928, it did issue the following statement:



“This jury deplores this sad catastrophe, and strongly urges that in all operations of a similar nature that the field of operation be cleared of all men not essential to the work in hand, and that a more thorough inspection of cranes and machinery used in handling weights be made.”



For Overholt, and the other nine victims and their families, such assurances required the test of time. And, indeed, another thirty-four men would lose their lives in the remaining years it took to build the Welland Ship Canal.



This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force will be unveiling a memorial to the workers in the fall of 2017. To learn more or to make a donation please visit: www.stcatharines.ca/donate





PROFILE NO. 99

William ‘Chester’ Overholt, 51

• Born: August 14, 1876 (Louth Township, Lincoln County, Ontario)

• Died: August 1, 1928 (Homer Construction Hospital, Grantham Township, from an accident that occurred in Section 3, Lock 6, Thorold)

• Cause of Death: Crushed by lock gate

• Occupation: Bolter on a riveting crew, Steel Gates Company Limited

• Burial: Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines (Old Section T, Division 13, Lot 2, Grave 4)