New attractions at museum on Canal Days

Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum is the place to be at the 39th annual Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival, says the museum’s assistant curator.



“We have new and exciting things happening this year,” says Mason.



Canal Days runs Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 7 in Port Colborne with events taking place in a number of locations across the city, including the museum, West Street, H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park and more. A full list of events and locations can be found at portcolborne.ca/page/canal_days.



Mason says photographer Stephen Brule will be taking tintype photos at the museum. Tintype photos are made by creating a direct positive on a thin sheet of metal coated with a dark lacquer or enamel and used as a support. They were used extensively in the American Civil War to take photos of soldiers and battle scenes, and used to capture the American Wild West as well.



In addition to Brule, Mental Floss Sideshow presents Floss & Tann’s Cabinet of Curiosity for the Incurably Curious will be at the museum for the first time. The show includes live performance, storytelling and installation based exhibitions, which are immersive and interactive in nature. It invites audiences to suspend their disbelief and join in celebrating the wonders of this world



“Midgard Metal Works is new this year. They create historical pieces, like Viking weaved chainmaille. Bad Billy’s Blades, who makes native jewelry and more will be here.”



Other artisans and demonstrators on site at the museum, which runs Canal Days events from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday only, include wood carvers, Rose City Model Flyers, a boat modeling demonstration, blacksmiths, and Great Lakes Model Boat Association’s remote control boat show.



“I think the model boats are still one of the bigger draws at the museum,” says Mason.



Musical acts include Welland-based band Kindred, which takes kitchen music taken to new heights, says Mason. Mary Lou Minor and Sideroad 3, a blend of country, folk and blues music; and Niagara Old Tyme Fiddlers, playing traditional fiddle music, will also perform in the pavilion on the museum grounds.



“Phillip Main will be inside the marine lighthouse exhibit demonstrating how to build model boats,” says Mason, adding the L.R. Wilson Heritage Research Archives will be open and inside will be Terry Hughes with model trains, and photos of various lakers on display.



She says Port Dover-based Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. is sponsoring Canal Days at the museum this year, and admission is free because of Canada’s 150 celebrations. Donations, she says, can still be made at the welcome table as Canal Days is the biggest fundraiser for the museum.



The museum is located at 280 King St. in Port Colborne.