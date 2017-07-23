Biggest year yet for Owenpalooza, organizers say

Event organizers say this year’s Owenpalooza was the biggest one yet.

Although the numbers weren’t in Sunday for either attendance or money raised, Alicia Esposito, one of the many people involved in planning, said the Saturday-night event was an overall great success.

She estimated 500 people attended the ninth annual Owenpalooza held at Auberge Richelieu in Welland in honour of Owen Harold, who died in a car crash in 2008.

“It’s very meaningful to us,” she said of herself and other friends of Harold who have been involved.

It’s a night of music, food and fundraising, with funds going towards the Owen Harold Memorial Scholarship fund and charitable organizations. This year, Land Care Niagara, a non-profit organization dedicated to sustainability and environmentalism, is one of the recipients of monies raised.

Harold was very much into environmentalism himself, so that theme has continued to be a part of the musical event since its inception. One of the other ways the event pays tribute to that passion is by confining the waste produced from the night to one garbage bag, with everything else being recyclable or compostable.

Music was another of Harold’s passions. Esposito said there’s always a mix of musical genres at Owenpalooza each year. Seven bands performed Saturday night, all of which were local talents. She said Donny Yonder, the headliner for the evening, really got the crowd going with their hip hop music.

Seeking out sponsorship made a difference this time around because it helped cut down on costs and means more money can be donated to the scholarship and charities. Esposito didn’t want to share how much the event received in sponsorship and in-kind donations, but did say having local businesses step up made a huge difference.

With so many fundraisers and events that happen across Welland on a regular basis, she acknowledged it can be a challenge to continue to create interest for Owenpalooza. However, she said, many of the event’s organizers, herself included, have a large network of people they reach out to and have a lot of involvement in the community.

She said having people continue to come out to the event means a lot to Harold’s friends and family because it’s a way to keep him in their lives spiritually since he passed. She said the event is both a way to celebrate him and come together with those who know what it’s like to lose a loved one.

