PHOTO: Flour milling a real grind

Bruce Merritt, from left, Gary Hay and Hank Braun, all volunteers with Friends of Morningstar Mill, show the flour mill on Saturday. The volunteers grind flour the old-fashioned way through the mill a couple of times a year. The next grinding will be on the fourth Saturday of August, then the fourth Saturday of September, then again on the third Saturday of October. The grinding begins shortly before 11 a.m. and lasts about an hour to 90 minutes. The flour is available for purchase by donation Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.