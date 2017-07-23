Twenty-seven cats run around a room full of toys, beds and scratch posts, frolicking with each other and seeming to have the time of their nine lives.

And it’s all possible because of For the Love of Cats, a Niagara Falls cat shelter which had its grand-opening Saturday at 3770 Montrose Rd., in the plaza by Canadian Tire.

The organization gives cats a good home while they wait for adoption and provides them with proper medical attention.

The new location has been up and running for a month, following the closure of one of the shelter’s old locations at the now-closed Niagara Square, said Moe Gillies, manager of the shelter.

Since the move, she said, the shelter has had 15 cats adopted and more than 400 people come in to see the new location.

She said it’s going well for both the cats and the team of volunteers who run the shelter.

Gillies said all adopted cats come spayed or neutered, de-wormed, de-flead, with up-to-date shots, a micro-chip and six weeks’ pet insurance all for $120.

Currently the shelter has 27 cats up for adoption.

The shelter encourages anyone with a good home to offer to come and adopt a furry friend in need.

The shelter is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gillies said the shelter runs entirely on donations and it’s always looking for donations, especially food, clumping litter and bedding.

