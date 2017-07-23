Sushi soon available at Seaway Mall
Seaway Mall image.
Bear Sushi is slated to open for business in the Seaway Mall this fall.
In October, the sushi restaurant will be offering up in-store, take out and catering options from its new 670-square-foot location beside Health Wise near the main entrance of the mall.
The menu is made up of a number of sushi and Ramen noodle options as well as a selection of Bubble Teas.
Mall president Mike Belcastro said in a media release the mall is delighted to offer “another culinary alternative” to its patrons.
Bear Sushi is just one more in a list of new restaurants coming to the Seaway Mall, with Mr. Mike’s SteakhouseCasual announced last month.
Construction is already underway for Bear Sushi’s new location.