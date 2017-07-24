News

UPDATE: Missing woman located

By Standard Staff

Photo of Ramona D’Souza released by Toronto Police Monday July 24, 2017.

Photo of Ramona D’Souza released by Toronto Police Monday July 24, 2017.

Update: Niagara Regional Police say D'Souza has been found and has been reunited with her family. 

Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Ramona D’Souza was last seen in the Niagara region operating a grey 2007 Toyota Rav4 with licence plate BXYR 148.

Police said she is 37 years old, 5-foot-1 with shoulder-length dark hair.

The NRP is assisting the Toronto police in finding D’Souza.

Toronto police said in a release they were concerned for her safety.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »