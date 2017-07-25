Birdwatcher comes to the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Birdwatcher, by William Shaw

William South, avid birdwatcher and brilliant detective, has a deeply buried secret: he may have killed a man as a child in Northern Ireland. When a fellow birdwatcher is found murdered, the culprit seems to be someone from South’s childhood. As he works to solve the mystery, can he manage to keep his past under wraps?

Final Target, by John Gilstrap

Freelance operative Jonathan Grave and his partners are ambushed and surrounded in the middle of a Mexican jungle. Their only hope of survival is a remote orphanage where Grave can’t help but think something bigger is at play. What follows is a thrilling race to uncover a conspiracy of powerful people that want to take no prisoners and leave no survivors.

Hunting Houses, by Fanny Britt

Tessa, a Montreal real estate agent, is deeply unhappy and questioning her life when she inadvertently runs into an ex-boyfriend and makes plans to meet with him later in the week. In the days that follow, Tessa has to decide if she is willing to disrupt her stable, loving family for an uncertain future in this complex story of a woman and a marriage from the inside out.

Knife Creek, by Paul Doiron

In the latest installment in the series, Mike Bowditch has made a horrific discovery: a dead baby in a shallow grave. Even more disturbing is the evidence that suggests the child was that of a girl presumed missing years ago on a rafting trip. With the case reopened, Bowditch begins to suspect that some of his neighbours aren’t who they appear to be.

Local Girl Missing, by Claire Douglas

Francesca has spent the past 20 years haunted by the disappearance of her best friend, until she receives a phone call from Sophie’s brother saying that a body has been found. With her own secrets to keep, Francesca doesn’t relish the idea of digging up the past or returning home, but it looks like she isn’t the only one there hiding truths.

Non-fiction

The Little Book of Big History: The Story of the Universe, Human Civilization, and Everything in Between, by Ian Crofton and Jeremy Black

With timelines at the beginning of each part and concise summations of important topics, this book gives us an easy to read guide to all of history.

Girl Up: Kick Ass, Claim Your Woman Card, and Crush Everyday Sexism, by Laura Bates

This is an excellent book that everyone should read. It takes on sexism and offers easy, real world solutions to coping with the abundant messages in media telling us we aren’t good enough.

Rising tides: Climate Refugees in the Twenty-first Century, by John R. Wennersten and Denise Robbins

An insightful look at the dangers of rising water levels due to climate change.

Handpicked: Simple, Sustainable, and Seasonal Flower Arrangements, by Ingrid Carozzi

From simple posies to beautiful bouquets, you’re sure to find something for every taste.

The Rockefeller Family Gardens: An American Legacy, by Larry Lederman

Filled with gorgeous photographs of an amazing garden, this book explores the history of the family and the gardens.