Shakura S’Aida performing in Pelham

Multi-award winning Canadian vocalist Shakura S’Aida takes to the stage this week at the Fonthill Bandshell Concerts.



A release from concert series organizers says S’Aida is one of the country’s most in demand and beloved blues and R&B performers. It says her career initially moved into high gear in 2008, with a triumph at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, where she earned the runner-up title competing against more than 100 other artists from around the world.



“I am truly blessed by all the incredible opportunities I have had,” says S’Aida in the release. “My life has been filled with amazing adventures and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”



She has three critically acclaimed albums and has racked up a wide array of awards and accolades along the way. She’s toured extensively throughout North America and across Europe.



S’Aida will perform at the concert series on Thursday, July 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The night is sponsored by Pedlar Funeral Home.



