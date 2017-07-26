Judges taken on whirlwind tour of NOTL

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

The judges have been and gone, and all that’s left is the waiting - but although it was a hectic few days for the Communities in Bloom committee, it was a positive experience, say those involved.

The Town is participating in the international challenge, after two successful years and a win at the national level. The judges were here last Tuesday to Thursday to evaluate all five corners of the community, said committee chair Betty Disero, who accompanied them on their tours of the municipality.

“Every year we’ve done this tour, I’ve learned more and more about Niagara-on-the-Lake and the real pride of our community and our town,” said Disero.

“This year was a little different from last in that the judges were very experienced, they knew what they wanted to see and they asked a lot of questions. Touring with them made me realize how great this town really is.”

And she couldn’t help but be pleased about the differences she noticed from last summer in all five communities, she added.

“I saw some real improvements and changes from last year. It made it an exciting time to tour. Everywhere we went, everything looked lovely, brilliant and beautiful. And each community has its strengths. They all have baskets and floral displays, but they all also have something different, something that makes each one unique in its own way.”

The comments from the judges were very encouraging, said Disero.

“During the drive to the airport the judges said ‘there was too much to see.’ It was overwhelming for them as well as for us.”

Whatever happens when the results are announced in Ottawa in September, “this town has every reason to be proud of what it’s done,” she said. “And I think the whole experience of the last three years has brought the town closer together.”

While seeing the results of the beautification efforts was rewarding, she’s especially pleased about the legacy of the competition, which includes a design and fundraising for the Regent Street park, to be dedicated to black history awareness, and the tree fund, which was re-launched this spring with an emphasis on preserving the town’s tree canopy.

Also along for some of the touring was Tony Chisholm, who said for him the joy of showing off the town to the judges was how much more he learned about it.

“We were told by the Communities in Bloom organization to keep the judges busy and interested, to keep talking and sharing information about the town,” he said.

Everywhere they went, at every stop including meals, residents had been asked to prepare about 10 minutes of conversation about their area of interest. Chisholm talked about heritage, and during a stop at Queen’s Royal Park, as someone involved in providing support for cross-lake swimmers, he was able to speak about the plaque in the park and about some of the swimmers.

Diane Hemmings, a Shaw Guild volunteer, talked about culture, Lisa Curtis of Parks Canada talked about their historic sites, John Wiens spoke about the NOTL Golf Course, at Ravine Vineyards the judges learned about the Harber and Lowrey families and how that land was saved from development.

“It was a learning curve for all of us. We all said on the last evening with the judges, even people who are deeply plugged into this town, how much tremendous information there was, some of it we were hearing for the first time. It’s been an incredible learning experience, hearing from people who have such passion about this town. That was what really stood out, the passion of the volunteers who work so hard to preserve it all. It was wonderful to listen to them all.”

The judges noted the volunteerism in the community as well, Chisholm said, and remarked that the committee should apply for two specific awards, separate from the overall competition, for community involvement and for landscaping.

A group including some town staff and committee members will go to Ottawa in September for the awards ceremony.

The judges were Berta Briggs from Wetaskiwin, AB and Bernadette Solon from Mullingar, Ireland.

Communities in Bloom is a non-profit organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility, beautification and to improving quality of life through community participation and a national challenge.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is competing against communities in the medium category with populations of 8,000 to 20,000 people, is up against Beaumont, AB, Brooks, AB, Dauphin, MB, Grado, Italy, Opatija, Croatia, and Rosemere, QC, in categories of tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry and landscaping and floral displays.