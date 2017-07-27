Letters to the editor

Our readers write about environmental protection in Niagara and Andy Petrowski.

Region not an environmental protection agency

Regional Coun. Sandy Annunziata publicly stated Niagara Regional Conservation Authority is not an environmental protection agency.

Regional council endorses Wainfleet’s recent approval of a condominium along the Lake Erie shoreline floodplain, the biggest single development ever in Wainfleet, as a part of what seems to be future plans to make what is still a rural community into Niagara’s first Binbrook.

For any regional councillor, and planning staff, to claim that the misnamed proposed Paradise development in Niagara Falls can protect or respect the environment is unbelievable. All they see is $1.5 billion of foreign investment.

And the planners? All those extra property taxes, a great career booster, and all they have to do is ensure that any good, environmental protection planning policies can be bypassed and ignored with ever more official plan and zoning bylaw amendments.

Just like NPCA, regional government and its planning staff are not environmental protection agencies.

Andrew Watts

Port Colborne

Petrowski needs sensitivity training

What I find abhorrent about St. Catharines regional Coun. Andy Petrowski’s behaviour is his refusal to apologize for the porngraphic photo that was sent to 100 people.

He still alleges that someone else used his government device to add the picture, but provides no name(s) as to who would have access to his password. I wonder if a search history of Coun. Petrowski’s devices would find that image?

Coun. Petrowski appeals to White House officials, “I am a politician in Canada being asked to deny God or be censured. Pls pray for me.”

I don’t believe that he has ever been denied his God by any of the regional councillors. Everyone should pray for him as he certainly does need it. I’m assuming that he received no replies to his pleas to the White House and then decided to create a false Trump tweet.

This man definitely needs sensitivity training, which he has refused.

I wonder how many other imaginary friends Coun. Petrowski has, other than Trump and the person he states sent the pornographic photo from his device?

All I can say is: Sad, bigly.

Yvonne Dugdale

St .Catharines