Wine lecture brings international guest speaker

A lecture series providing grape growers, industry stakeholders, researchers and students with access to the most current developments in the field of viticulture will have global ties this year, hosting expert presenter Sefano Poni.

He will be coming from Italy to speak about crop development practices relevant to many North American grape growers.

Poni, a professor of viticulture and chairman of the Instituto of Frutti-Viticoltura of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore of Piacenza, Italy, will address the impacts of different canopy management practices on overall crop development, methods to delay or enhance fruit maturity, and timings that will influence final crop quality, according to a press release.

This year marks the 10th installment of the Triggs International Premium Vinifera Lecture Series, typically held every two years in Ontario and British Colombia.

This year the lectures — as well as vineyard tours — will take place Aug. 3 and 4 at Brock University and at four vineyards across the Niagara Region — Clark Vineyard, Glenlake Vineyards, Seeger Vineyard and Chateau des Charmes.

The first day of the event will include vineyard visits and a technical tour.

The public lecture will be held on the second day.

“The format gives participants hands-on engagement with Poni at vineyard sites, as well as an opportunity to hear in detail about his principles for increasing grape and wine quality,” said Donald Triggs, founder the lecture series, in the release.

“The vineyard visits are very valuable because they bring experts from around the world right to growers in Niagara and the Okanagan.”

“It’s really a collaborative exchange of ideas and about sharing and learning from each other in the growing industry.”

This year’s event is organized by Brock’s Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute.

The Ontario public lecture on Aug. 4 will be live-streamed for those unable to attend, available the day of the event on, brocku.ca/ccovi. The video will also be posted to CCOVI’s online archive following the lecture.

All lectures and site visits are free, but those interested in attending must RSVP to ccovi@brocku.ca by July 28.

The B.C. lectures will take place Aug. 8 and 9 in Kelowna.

According to the release, “Launched in 2004, the Triggs Lectures are made possible through a generous endowment by Donald and Elaine Triggs. Originating as a means to attract and showcase world leaders in the cultivation of premium vinifera grapes, the series expanded its offerings to both the Ontario and British Columbia grape and wine regions in 2011 thanks to the support of Badische Anilin-und Soda-Fabrik Canada.”

