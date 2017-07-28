Commercial vehicles targeted in traffic blitz

Heavy commercial vehicles, dump trucks and roofer and landscape vehicles were the target of a police blitz in Grimsby Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police working with the Ministry of Transportation gave 14 vehicles complete safety inspections during a short, localized blitz in the urban areas.

Two vehicles were removed form the road and 12 provincial offence notices were issued for various offences, including insecure loads, major and minor defects and document offences.

Police said one vehicle had tires so worn that they required immediate replacement onsite.

Police and the ministry are reminding drivers to keep items tied down, strapped and secured in their pickups and trailers so they don’t become a danger to others.

The inspection blitzes will continue throughout the summer.