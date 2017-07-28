We do updates in this space, even if there isn’t much to update.

What can I say, it’s a semi-living.

Anyway, I’ve been button-holed on occasion the past few weeks by people wondering what’s happening with the old Provincial Gas building at 15 Church St.

Keen followers of my column may recall I prattled on this past January about the sale of the building and the new owner’s plans to repurpose the office building as an upscale residential condo.

The aforementioned new owner, Ed Ulrich, was nothing if not an optimist.

Ulrich, who also owns Basic Industries Glazing in Beamsville and retirement home Niagara Gardens in St. Catharines, said at the time he’d like to have a model suite ready for view by the end of February and the project built out by the end of the year.

As someone who has chronicled myriad downtown St. Catharines development proposals over several decades, I regarded his timeline as somewhat hallucinatory.

However, I refrained from opining on his forecast, content to allow Ulrich to acknowledge it was “rather aggressive.”

Indeed.

Suffice to say the model suite has yet to be built.

However, I reached Ulrich earlier this week and he remains an upbeat guy about the project.

He explained that problems with the former owner regarding the environmental state of the building and the financing of the proposed condo project threw his aggressive start plans out the window.

The ex-owner was supposed to have a clean bill of environmental health for the building at the time of closing this past spring. Didn’t happen.

Ulrich said his crew has completed the task of ridding the building of asbestos. Only the filing of paperwork remains to be done.

“We’re fine,” he said.

A financial dispute with the old owner has been resolved. He’s no longer involved. New financing has been secured.

But Ulrich didn’t want to dwell on that stuff. He preferred talking about the positive.

Fine by me. I’m acting as a stenographer here, happy to record the hopes of a local businessman for continued downtown revitalization.

The planned project is similar in concept to the one we chatted about in January.

The building will have 35 condo units. They will feature 11-foot high ceilings and be wired with the latest smart technology.

There will be a two-level parking lot beside the building to accommodate 60 vehicles.

Intriguing plans are also in store for the rooftop, mostly in the form of amenities for residents.

Plus, Ulrich still likes the idea of a three-storey glass spire of sorts atop the building.

He’s a fan of the new Burgoyne Bridge with its signature arch, and wants his project to make a similar statement.

“I want people to see the top of that building,” he said.

Work has been taking place inside the building for the past several weeks, mostly clean-up stuff.

He hopes to start taking the stainless steel off the exterior very shortly. Once it’s been removed, the black glass façade can come down.

The new curtain wall (the outer covering) will take about three months to manufacture, he said, which brings its installation date to about December.

Meantime, his new architectural firm should have renderings for the project completed in a few weeks. At that point, they’ll be posted on the website 15Church.com.

“People are going to go crazy for it,” Ulrich said.

And he figures a model suite could be built within a couple of months.

There you go. A new plan of action.

Sounds like a future update is in order.

