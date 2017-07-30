Taking a 'classical approach' to yoga

The fourth annual Yoga in the Park series continued this weekend at Firemen's Park.

The event allows participants to enjoy easy flow and modified poses to suit their needs, while encouraging peace of mind, said instructor Dianne Ellis.

The series began June 25 and takes place every Sunday in the summer from 10-11 a.m. at the Mountain Road park.

Five classes cost $45, while the drop-in cost is $10.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own mats and props.

“It's really about introducing folks who are not necessarily avid yoga applicators, or yoga participants, or people who are advanced – there's a combination and a mixed class,” said Ellis.

“It really just introduces you, and/or helps you to maintain a practice at home.”

She said the series could go eight to 10 weeks, or eight to 12 weeks. It could go until Labour Day this year, “depending on the need of the community.”

“Each class, I check with everyone and ask, 'did you want to come back?' just to find out what the need is, and go from there.”

Ellis said she's been pleased with the response to her class, which is why she keeps bringing it back.

“It's been good, and there are return folks, folks who come back each year – they might bring their daughter, or bring a friend,” she said.

“This is the classical approach to yoga where it ... focuses on the whole person. It's from what the original intention of yoga was, to create a sense of well-being, so the person can practice it themselves.

It's a mindful approach.”

For more information, visit theheartmindcoach.com

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri