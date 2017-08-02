Civic holiday: What's open and closed

Civic Holiday Closures:

The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre will be closed Monday. Full schedule of theatre and film screenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Carlisle Street and Garden Park parking garage will be closed for regular maintenance from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pools at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre are still closed for repairs to the ceiling and lighting fixtures in the pool area. The lobby and community rooms at the facility remain open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Municipal offices will be closed throughout the weekend and on Monday.

Older adult centres will be closed throughout the weekend, including Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines.

Canada Post will be closed Monday. There will be no home delivery.

Most major retailers will be closed Monday.

LCBO stores across the province will be open, check the LCBO website for individual store hours.

Select Beer Stores will remain open, including the four St. Catharines locations. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Catharines Public Transit will be on holiday schedule Monday. St. Catharines Transit's administration office will closed.

Regular Sunday and Monday closures.

There will be no Monday edition of the Standard and offices will be closed.

Our edition returns Tuesday and offices will be open.

What’s staying open:

The Saturday Farmers Market at Market Square will operate on normal hours Saturday, 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legions will be open.

Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm.

City splash pads and outdoor pools.

Roadside collection of garbage and recycling will not be affected throughout the holiday. Landfills will be operating on holiday hours.

