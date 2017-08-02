Paddleboarder races across Lake Ontario

Wellander Madeline Leblanc made her way across Lake Ontario Sunday with no more than a board and a paddle.

Leblanc, and two teammates from Toronto, participated in The Lake Ontario Paddle board Crossing relay race.

The 20-year-old was the only racer from Welland who took on the feat. She has been stand-up paddle (SUP) boarding since she was about 16.

After years of using her passion for SUP boarding to raise money for her cancer fundraiser, On Board, she decided to participate in the 50-kilometre race across the lake which began in Port Dalhousie and ended at Cherry Beach in Toronto.

The Lake Ontario crossing is Canada’s first and only open-water paddling race.

Leblanc and her fellow racers split the distance evenly, successfully crossing the lake in 9½ hours. Leblanc said some SUP racers can complete the race within six hours, but they have been paddling longer and have more experience. She said the wind was a factor in how long it took to finish the race Sunday.

The most difficult part of the race for Leblanc was paddling close to shore. She said the water was calmer and there were less waves further out into the lake. Another challenging aspect to the race was the illusion of getting closer to Toronto — the entire race paddlers aim for the CN Tower.

“You think it gets closer and closer, because you can see more of the skyline, but so many hours pass by and it’s like ‘Wow I’m not even half way across the lake yet.’ It’s a funny trick it plays on your mind, I guess.”

In 2014 Leblanc began the SUP fundraiser On Board in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, Ausmosis board works and the City of Welland. Each summer Leblanc hosts a 10-kilometre race on the Welland Recreational Canal to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society to be used for brain cancer research.

This summer Leblanc raised about $8,000 for her cause. She said next year she hopes to raise even more. Leblanc said there will be changes to her SUP event, with the addition of shorter courses for people who aren’t as familiar or experienced with the sport.

When it comes to paddling and her fundraiser, Leblanc said all it takes to succeed is determination.

“If anyone wants to do something … and they are hesitant about it, I think, just go out and do it. Don’t hold back. I think you can push yourself further than you think you can,” Leblanc said.

For more information about Leblanc and On Board, visit the facebook page by searching @maddisrideonboard.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg