Photography challenge presents different views

Looking for a summer project?

Darren Creighton with the Welland Camera Club has you covered.

For the past few years, Creighton has been holding a photography challenge that quite literally invites different perspectives on taking photos.

The challenge sends participants to six different locations across Niagara to take pictures, the goal being for photographers to create their own take on the same scene.

Creighton calls it the What Do You See Photo Challenge.

He says photos can be taken any time of day, on any type of day, the end result being different styles of photos with similar subjects.

The challenge is open to “anybody interested in photography in any way,” says Creighton.

“There are no limits,” he says, though participants are asked to shoot as close to the designated spot or area as possible — “or it will defeat the purpose.”

This year the picture locations span across the whole region, including the Mel Swart Lake Gibson Boardwalk in Allanburg and the Screaming Tunnel in Niagara Falls.

Creighton says some of the spots were picked because they’re very photogenic while others were picked because they are more challenging.

At the end, the images will be compiled into a slideshow and shown at the photography clubs in both Welland and St. Catharines, as well as on YouTube.

You can do them all in one day or different days, says Creighton.

When participants have gathered photos of all the locations, they are to pick their best photo from each location and process the images to their liking.

“Remember this is the ‘what do you see’ photo challenge, so make us ‘see what you see,’” says Creighton

“Don’t be afraid to get creative with your photos.”

There are no limits on the type of camera or equipment used, the only rule being only one photo from each location may be submitted.

The due date for photo submissions is Oct. 2.

The challenge is not a contest. There will be no prizes, but all participants will have their photos shown in the slideshow.

The contest drew 40 participants in 2015.

Creighton put off the contest in 2016 because he and his wife had a baby.

A link to a full list of contest rules can be found at the Welland Camera Club website’s homepage.

You can also watch slideshows from previous years at, https://youtu.be/stmMf7vIJAs.

hdavidson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @Harley_Standard