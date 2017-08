Two suspects have been arrested after a man sustained significant injuries outside a St. Catharines bar a month ago.

Niagara Regional Police reported Wednesday a victim they have not identified was transported to hospital with significant injury to his face and head after being assaulted at about 1:41 a.m. on July 6, in a parking lot outside the Mansion House.

Charged with Aggravated Assault are Russell Brooker, 30, and Kevin Marlor, 38.