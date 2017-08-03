Niagara Parks offers Civic Holiday fun

The Niagara Parks Commission is offering free admission and special programs this weekend to celebrate the Civic Holiday.

The fun begins Friday evening, with a free outdoor concert featuring Slick Brothers & One Slick Sister in Queen Victoria Park at 8 p.m., part of the Coca-Cola concert series, followed by a fireworks display over the Falls at 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Monday, Aug. 7 The House of David Gang will perform at the park, also free, and followed by fireworks.

Saturday, the iMela South Asian Music Festiva kicks off with a bhangra dance competition to be held at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festivities continue Sunday in Queen Victoria Park from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring performances by Canadian Punjabi entertainers, including singers, dancers, comedians and a motorcycle display. There will be food and information vendors on-site throughout the day.

Simcoe Days, at Mackenzie Printery in Queenston, will feature the works of Upper Canada’s first lieutenant governor, John Graves Simcoe. Admission is $6.25 for adults and $4.05 for children six to 12 years of age. Children five years and under are admitted free at all Niagara Parks attractions. The Mackenzie Printery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free parking.

Niagara Parks is offering free admission to the Laura Secord Homestead and Old Fort Erie Monday, a chance to experience the sights and sounds of a fort under siege in Fort Erie and the stories and adventures of Canada’s most famous heroine, Laura Secord, at the restored homestead in Queenston. Both sites are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free parking.

For more information, please visit www.niagaraparks.com.