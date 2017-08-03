PHOTO: Pop-up fun at Chippawa Park

Leyla Ruiz, 7, bounces around in her swimsuit during Pop Up in the Park activities put on by City of Welland at Chippawa Park on Thursday morning. The activities are hosted by the city for children and she was there with other kids in the summer care program at A Child’s World St. Andrew. Child’s World supervisor Kerry Shedden said the group came to the park to have fun and a picnic. Laura Barton/Welland Tribune/Postmedia Network