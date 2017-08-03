Work at the Thorold Stone Road extension to the Gale Centre is being done in compliance with relevant rules, says Ron Tripp, commissioner of public works for Niagara Region.

“It’s all part of a remediation plan for that site, and it’s all being done by the book,” he said.

Tripp was responding to recent comments on social media claiming contaminated material was being pumped into sewers at the site, and chemicals were being released into the water system.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

“For a short period of time, we were allowing them to discharge into our sanitary sewer, but it was just surface water, and it was clean.”

Tripp said the site has been “analyzed to death,” and whatever contaminated material is found is being “placed on site and properly capped.”

During construction of the road extension, contaminated materials were discovered in the unopened road allowance at the north limit of Fourth Avenue.

The material has been estimated to cost anywhere from $300,000 to $600,000 to remove and dispose of at a licenced facility.

“There is no potential for negative impact to either the environment, or the surrounding area,” said Tripp.

“It’s all being done in accordance with the appropriate rules.”

He said a bunch of concrete is being crushed on the site, which has also raised the ire of some people in the community who claimed it was contaminated material.

“The concrete was the foundations from the former building. It’s not (contaminated material). We’re making stone out of it.”

Lindsay Davidson, a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, said they were recently contacted by a few people concerning the former Cyanamid site, which includes the Thorold Stone Road extension.

“Callers were concerned about the discharge of surface water from an on-site pit to the natural environment. Ministry have since been out to the site and met with the consultant and construction company representing the property owner,” he said in an email.

“Both the consultant and construction company confirmed that water had been pumped from the pit into a manhole. The Region of Niagara and their consultant further confirmed that the manhole discharges to the sanitary sewer for treatment through the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.”

Davidson said sewer use bylaw requirements are assessed by the Regional Municipality of Niagara.

He said discharges into the sanitary system have to abide by these municipal laws, which identify the quality and quantity of water permitted to be discharged into the system.

Davidson said the discharges fell within the sewer use bylaw requirements.

The Thorold Stone Road extension from Stanley Avenue to the Gale Centre is a partnership between Niagara Region and the City of Niagara Falls.

Final work on the first phase of the project is expected to be done by Aug. 11.

Although the extension officially opened Nov. 30, 2015, unforeseen construction challenges have delayed the completion of certain aspects of phase one.

The plan is to eventually provide a more direct route toward downtown Niagara Falls. Original plans called for the extension of the roadway to continue in the future to meet Bridge Street at Victoria Avenue with a new roundabout.

A consultant is conducting a feasibility analysis to study a couple of options for the next phase of the project.

The long-awaited road extension had for years been bogged down by environmental approvals and bureaucratic wrangling.

It involved several parties, including the city, the Region, the landowner, the leasee, the Ministry of Environment and Hydro One.

Cytec, the New Jersey-based chemical company that used to operate the former Cyanamid plant where the Thorold Stone Road extension was built, has a long-term lease agreement for the property with Falls Community Development.

Niagara Region owns Thorold Stone Road.

Mayor Jim Diodati said the project is remediating an old, contaminated brownfield site, and “putting it back into public use.”

“It’s being monitored, cleaned and put back into public use,” he said.

“It’s very, very costly to do what we’re doing. It would have been a lot easier and cheaper just to leave it for someone else to deal with, but we’re not. We’re being proactive.”

Diodati said the site is part of a community improvement plan area where the city is offering tax incentives through brownfield development.

“(Monday) I had a meeting with the group that’s cleaning it up. I did receive some calls from people inquiring because of a lot of misinformation that’s being put out there, and they clarified — they said everything is being done under the auspices of the (Ministry of Environment).”

He said he was told the group has a monitoring bore hole contingency plan, which is also being “monitored at every stage, at every step.”

Diodati said the project’s environmental engineers are “respecting” a record of site condition, and are “following through” with the ministry.

