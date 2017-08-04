Pelham seeks feedback for arena lands

The Town of Pelham is ready to start phase two of the Pelham Arena project.

Residents are being asked to engage in the arena lands community co-design. A survey will be available until August 23 for residents to give feedback on a number of topics with regards to the arena.

In late June, part of the consultation was held as a two-day workshop. Town staff gathered information from residents to begin the second phase.

The town is asking residents to give input on five exploration options for location and types of residential buildings, green spaces, and access.

In a release Barb Wiens, director of planning and development, said community input is important to the town. The information gathered will assist in making decisions that will be most beneficial to the community.

“We were very pleased with the community participation during the two-day co-design sessions,” Wiens said in the release.

The survey will be available online at http://placespeak.com/PelhamArenaLands.