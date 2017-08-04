Thorold Tunnel west closed for emergency repairs

The Thorold Tunnel’s westbound lanes have been closed for emergency work after a load scraped the ceiling inside.

Ministry of Transportation spokeswoman Astrid Poei said a flatbed truck carrying an excavator was going through the tunnel around 2 p.m. when the excavator scraped the top inside.

The vertical clearance for the tunnel is 4.75 metres.

The ministry has to shut down the lane to repair the damage to the ceiling panels.

Poei said the ministry doesn’t know when it will re-open.

Drivers are asked to use a detour route via Highway 58 southbound to Regional Road 20, west on Regional Road 20 to Allanburg Bridge and continue on Regional Road 20 to access the interchange at Highway 406.

Real-time updates can be found on the Ministry’s website at www.ontario.ca/511 and clicking on “traffic reports.”