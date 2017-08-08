ADOPT A PET: Snickers may satisfy you

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 10 kilograms or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email clinic@lchs.ca or by phone 905-682-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Missy: domestic shorthair, female, 12 years old.

Frankie: domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Pepper: domestic shorthair, female, five years old

Oscar: domestic shorthair, male, three years old

Clifton: domestic shorthair, male, two years old

Julip: domestic longhair, female, six years old

Emma: domestic shorthair, female, six months old

Calvin: domestic shorthair, male, seven years old

Dogs

Bubbles: shepherd mix, female, seven years old

Thor: boxer mix, male, two years old

Other

Apple: female, hot tot/dwarf mix rabbit, 10 months old, spayed

Snickers: female, adult budgie

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week. For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: two years old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home

Gimly and Lily: 12-week-old male, grey tabby kitten and two-year-old female black cat, both short hair, must go together

Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate

Various: more than 20 assorted kittens, six to eight weeks old, mostly short hair, variety of colours and personalities, adorable