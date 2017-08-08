Diamond Estates Winery made the largest donation ever to Distress Centre Niagara on Tuesday, presenting the organization with more than $20,000.

The donation broke two records, being the most the distress centre has received in a single donation, as well as the most donated by the winery as a result of their charity golf tournament.

Staff from both organizations gathered at the newly built Lakeview Wine Co. tasting centre for Diamond Estates Wine and Spirits in Niagara-on-the-Lake at noon for the cheque presentation.

The distress centre’s crisis-prevention line provides emotional support and suicide and crisis prevention and intervention to anybody in need in Niagara.

The money will go towards keeping the 24-hour telephone crisis line open year round, as well as helping to recruit and train crisis-line volunteers in dealing with crisis situations, said Stacy Terry, executive director of the distress centre.

She said the centre took more than 14,200 calls in the last fiscal year and has averaged in the range of 13,000 every year for the last five years.

She said the donation helps the centre get their employees prepared to deal with the situations they might encounter.

Terry said where other organizations tend to have volunteers support the employees, the distress centre works slightly different in that the phones are answered by volunteers and the staff supports them.

Murray Souter, president and chief executive officer of Diamond Estates, said his organization has always tried to support local charities, even though they’re a national company.

He said the employees made the decision as to which charity they wanted to donate to this year.

“We know they’ll use the money appropriately to help with the administration operation. They’re (the distress centre) such a valuable part of the community and that’s part of the reason why we wanted to be part of it.”

Distress Centre Niagara has been in operation for 47 years and is mostly funded by the United Way, as well as help from community donations like Diamond’s.

