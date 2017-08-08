Jane Austen at Home at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Devastation Road, by Jason Hewitt

In the spring of 1945 Owen, injured and confused, wakes up in the middle of a field in a country he doesn’t know. With barely any memory of signing up for a war that is in its last days, Owen joins the flood of refugees moving through Europe in an effort to get back to England and the home and people he struggles to remember.

Dunstan: One Man Will Change the Fate of England, by Conn Iggulden

In 937, King Aethelstan dreams of uniting England. By his side is Dunstan of Glastonbury — priest, performer, traitor and confessor to kings. His talents will take him from the villages of Wessex to the hills of Rome in an effort to change the fate of England.

Sleep Baby Sleep, by David Hewson

A young girl has been found barely alive in an Amsterdam graveyard surrounded by a ring of fire, while another lies dead close by. Det. Pieter Vos must use all his wits to trap a murderer in a city whose sinister underbelly is hidden by the show for the tourists.

The Spy Across the Table, by Barry Lancet

PI Jim Brodie is enlisted by the First Lady to investigate the murders of two friends at the Kennedy Center. It soon becomes apparent this was bait to draw another friend out of hiding — the key architect of a top-secret NSA program whose content the North Koreans and Chinese will go to any lengths to have in their possession.

A Talent for Murder, by Andrew Wilson

Using the mysterious missing days in Agatha Christie’s life, the author imagines a terrifying time of kidnap and blackmail, when the queen of crime is coerced into planning and committing murder to protect her husband’s reputation.

Non-fiction

Making Contact: Jill Tarter and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, by Sarah Scoles

This is an engaging biography of the woman who was the inspiration for Jodi Foster’s character in the movie Contact.

The Hidden Lives of Tudor Women: A Social History, by Elizabeth Norton

Norton brings us a brilliant expose of what life was like for Tudor women, from aristocrats to a woman said to be a prophetess.

Jane Austen at Home: A Biography, by Lucy Worsley

Discover Jane Austen as never before, by looking at where she lived and how her life informed her characters.

Weird Dinosaurs: The Strange New Fossils Challenging Everything We Thought We Knew, by John Pickrell

Feathers, horns and fantastic colours are just a few of the fascinating discoveries that are being made.

Caesar’s Last Breath: Decoding the Secrets of the Air Around Us, by Sam Kean

Every molecule of air we breathe might contain traces of the history of the world, from the Big Bang to this very instant.