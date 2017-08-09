Midsummer Days at the Parks this weekend

Niagara Parks continues its Canada 150 celebrations this weekend with the return of Midsummer Days.

A return from last summer, the three-day event is headlined by a free outdoor concert Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Queen Victoria Park featuring The Julian Taylor Band, Nefe and Only Yours.

Also in store is the 32nd annual Siege of Fort Erie battle re-enactment happening Aug. 12 and 13. Both days start at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Old Fort Erie, and will be filled with demonstrations and performances. For more details visit www.niagaraparks.com/siege

Night Lights: Journey Behind the Falls After Dark offers visitors a chance to see the nightly illumination of the Horseshoe Falls from a new perspective. It runs until Sept. 4.

The final Namaste Niagara yoga event will be held Sunday, 7:30 a.m., at Journey Behind the Falls as well. The 45-minute session will be on the lower observation deck beside the Horseshoe Falls, followed by breakfast at Queenston Heights Restaurant.

