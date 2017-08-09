Peach Festival Sunday a family affair
Last summer Angelina Palumbo was one of the many volunteers helping out at the St. Vincent de Paul Peach Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this Sunday, Aug. 13. For three decades, St. Vincent de Paul farmers have been donating peaches to the church for the popular family-friendly fundraiser. Fred Mercnik/Special to the Advance
St. Vincent de Paul Church in Niagara-on-the-Lake is celebrating its 30th anniversary of the Peach Festival Sunday.
The Picton Street church will offer fun for all, including a kids corner with balloon animals, crafts and face painting, a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers; Pig Out with a roasted pig; the singing duo Linda and Jackie providing live entertainment; a jewelry table, bake table, corn on the cob and various peach items for sale, including peach pies.
St John Ambulance volunteers will be bringing five of their therapy dogs.
A committee of dedicated parishioners is working on the popular event, which attracts about 5,000 visitors, providing a traditional family and community event.
About 400 pies have been baked for sale - they go quickly, says organizer Brendan Wall, and another 800 pie slices will be sold, in addition to peach treats: crepes, peach sundaes and peach punch.
The elephant sale begins at 8 a.m., with all the other activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., says Wall.
A table with gently used games and toys will be set up separately so children can shop for something they would like, he said.
New this year are three raffle prizes: first prize is a weekend for two at the Prince of Wales, valued at $1,200. The second prize is a 40-inch smart TV and third a jet boat ride for a family of four.