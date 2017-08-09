The Associates set to rock floating stage
The Associates Supplied photo
Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes to the floating stage at Merritt Park Friday as The Associates perform.
Before the Niagara-based classic rock band takes to the stage, local lyricist Heather Glabb will kick off the first of the final three concerts of the season with her award-winning song, I’m Gonna Drive.
The series took a break last Friday so that it wouldn’t compete with the concerts at Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival in Port Colborne.
Glabb will be followed by Welland-based The Howling Horns, an eight-piece blues and classic rock band.
The Associates are a classic rock band that will play all the favourites from the past to the present.
The concert gets underway at 7 p.m.
A full lineup for the concert series can be found on the city’s website.