1950’s barnyard fundraiser for Hospice Niagara

Pat Godschalk is doing a little something for her late-father this year, hoping to turn what is typically sad day for her into a positive one for the whole community.

How, you ask?

Godschalk and her husband Bill Armstrong will host what she’s calling a “50’s barnyard fundraiser” in support of Hospice Niagara this Saturday at their family farm and market, Armanor, in Jordan.

Folks will have a chance to stroll through the barnyard and take part in a bunch of 50’s-related activities, such as viewing classic 50’s cars and tractors, a raffle draw with locally donated prizes, as well as an hourly 15-minute sale with 50’s prices — or close to them.

Some items won’t be practical to sell that low, says Godschalk — for example, she says a bushel of corn only cost $12 in 1950 — a bushel being about 100 husks.

“Whatever we have a lot of, that’s what we’re going to move,” says Godschalk.

She says whoever is there when the sales starts will be the lucky ones who get the deals.

The idea stems from a desire to do something in honour of her father, who died 44 years ago from cancer.

Godschalk says back then there were few options for hospice beds, her father never having one.

That’s why, she says, she’s doing this in his memory.

“You never know, my husband and I might end up there,” said Godschalk.

“We know a lot of people that have been in there, and they’ve all said what great care they’ve had.”

Her and her husband donate watermelons to Hospice Niagara every September, when she says they’re overrun with the fruit.

She says she plans on making the event annual for as long as her and her husband stay on the farm.

hdavidson@postmedia.com