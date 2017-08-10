Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Niagara

The number of Niagara residents dying from fentanyl related overdoses is on track to hit a record high this year, according to data provided by the Niagara Regional Police.

Police say officers have responded 15 fatal opioid overdoses since Jan. 1, with 10 of them involving fentanyl. Police responded to a total of 12 fentanyl related fatal overdoses in 2016.

This data only reflects overdose incidents that involved the police. It does not capture overdoses, fatal or otherwise, that did not involve a police response such as a person arriving at an emergency room on their own.

The Niagara Health System does not track the number of overdose cases it handles. However Linda Boich, the NHS’ executive vice-president of mental health and addictions, said in a statement that “over the past year, Niagara Health has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses.”

Police say they don’t believe the number of death is the result of the population of drug users in the region is growing, but rather the ubiquity of fentanyl, which has found its way into every corner of the illicit drug market in Niagara.

“We are seeing more of the powdered form of fentanyl, and of course we continue to have a problem with the prescribed fentanyl patches that have found their way onto the street,” said Niagara Regional Police morality unit detective Todd Waselovich.

Waselovich said fentanyl continues to be cut into a wide spectrum of drugs, from cocaine to heroin, and users often don’t know what they are taking until it is too late.

Acting Deputy Chief Brent Flynn said in the past harm reduction efforts aimed at drug users included the mantra “know your dealer,” with the idea being that if a person is going to buy illegal drugs they should buy them from someone they can trust.

“That doesn’t work anymore,” said Flynn. “Sometimes we encounter dealers who don’t know what is in the drugs they are selling.”

The rising tide of fentanyl, a drug several times more potent that morphine, has exacerbated the opioid crisis in North America.

In British Columbia, where the crisis is most acute in Canada, provincial health officer said in May that B.C. is on tract to see more than 1,400 fatal overdoes this year, largely due to fentanyl.

Data from the Office of the Ontario Coroner also show a rise in fentanyl fatalities.

The coroner recorded 86 deaths in 2010, and that number had risen to 167 in 2015, the last year the coroner produced data for.

When all opioid-related deaths are counted, the coroner says the drugs killed 543 people in 2015.

The situation is no better in the United States and on Thursday President Donald Trump declared the crisis a national emergency.

“The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I’m saying officially right now it is an emergency. It’s a national emergency,” Trump said at a press briefing.

The rising tide of fentanyl has caused Niagara Regional Police to take steps to assist those who have overdosed and protect NRP officers.

Flynn said based on recommendations from an internal NRP working group, officers whose work puts them in frequent contact with drug users - including officers in the morality, street crime and other intelligence units - now carry naloxone nasal spray, an antidote that can stop an overdose in its tracks.

The spread of fentanyl also increasingly presents a danger to law enforcement officers in the course of their investigations.

In June, four Canadian Border Services Agency agents became ill during a drug investigation at the Peace Bridge. Exposure to fentanyl, which can be absorbed through the skin, was suspected.

In mid-May, an Ohio police officer was given the overdose antidote after he suffered an overdose while on duty. The officer brushed fentanyl power off his uniform after a drug raid, and it was absorbed into his body through his hands.

Flynn said the NRP is reminding officers to use their personal protective equipment when handling drugs, including gloves and masks, to prevent exposure.

Waselovich said the message to officers was the same a decade ago, but the consequences of not using protective equipment today are vastly more severe.

“Ten or 15 years ago, you might be able to handle a bag with a white powder in it and have a brain fart and forget to wear your equipment. But you’d be ok,” he said. “Today, that kind of brain fart could cost your life.”