Niagara Cannabis Club raid again

Niagara Regional Police have laid more charges in connection with its investigation of the Niagara Cannabis Club in St. Catharines.

Police searched the Hartzel Road business in May and seized marijuana and marijuana infused products, also known as “edibles.”

Police also raided residences on Pelham Road, Turner Crescent and Leaside Drive and laid drug possession charges against Timothy Robitaille and Kelly Kirby.

In a Thursday news release, police say they launched a second investigation into the club in July.

On Tuesday police again searched the club and same residences “seizing thousands of dollars worth of marijuana and marijuana-related projects along with currency believed to be derived from the sale of these items,” says a police press release.

Ernest Kirby, 68, and Amanda Keeping, 37, are charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000. They were both released from custody pending a court date.

Kelly Kirby, 50, and Timothy Robitaille, 52, face the same charges along with breach of an undertaking.