Motorcycle collision in Niagara Falls

A St. Catharines motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition following a collision in Niagara Falls Thursday.

At approximately 4:06 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision on Drummond Road at Collins Drive.

An initial investigation revealed a 26-year-old man from Niagara Falls was driving a Honda CRV southbound on Drummond Road and was making a turn in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was being driven northbound on Drummond Road by a 36-year-old St Catharines man.

A collision occurred at the intersection and the rider of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Niagara Regional Police said he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the CRV did not suffer any injuries.

The collision remains under police investigation.

Police ask any witnesses to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.