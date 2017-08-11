PHOTO: Free carousel day
Isabella Hewgill rides the Port Dalhousie carousel for free Aug. 11. The Friends of the Carousel sponsored free rides all day in memory of long-time volunteer, Joanne Bonomi, honouring her wish that everybody find a way to make a child smile. (Harley Davidson/Standard Staff)
