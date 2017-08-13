Sunday’s final day of the 135th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta started on a winning note for the two crews that use Martindale Pond as their home course.

In the first of 26 finals Sunday, a dominant performance from Emma Dockray, Lauren Kelly, Anna Maloney and Emily Stewart in the under-19 women’s quad gave the St. Catharines Rowing Club its eighth medal of the regatta.

They covered the 2,000-metre course in 6:55.91 and beat second-place Charles River from Boston by nearly four boat lengths.

Also striking gold in their first attempt was the Ridley Graduate Boat Club, which won the William B.C. Burgoyne Memorial Trophy for the second straight year.

Ethan Enns, Matthew Schulz, Steven Rosts and Seth Moyer beat Martime, Amadeusz and St. Catharines in the under-19 men’s quad in a winning time of 6:12.10.

It was Ridley Grad’s third gold of the world-class competition in St. Catharines.

Ridley Grad almost made it two in a row, but Winnipeg edged Alison Whitty, Katherine Walker, Amber Cuthberson and Caitlin Pauls by 0.08 seconds in the senior women’s quad, easily the most exicting finish of the morning.

St. Catharines followed a second-place finish in the senior women’s 52-kilogram coxed four by taking the under-17 men’s coxed four, in a time of 6:35.75; and the senior men’s lightweight eight, 5:55.62.

Jack Pratt, Christian McAlpine, Lucas Celia, Andrew Barry and coxswain Nicholas Murray-Coplen beat Argonaut and CRI to give St. Catharines its ninth gold medal.

No. 10 came in the very next race with Mack Berkhout, Zach Whiteley, Taylor Ashwood, Eric Buchanan, Owen Voelkner, Noah Van Helvert, Alex Powell, Brandan Andrews and coxswain Aurora Gordon duplicating the pace-setting success they enjoyed the day before in the 500-metre dash.